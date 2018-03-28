JOE SATRIANI, ZAKK WYLDE, STEVE VAI, CHRIS POLAND Featured On New Guitar Masters Collection

From multi-Emmy award-winning composer/producer Brian Tarquin comes Guitar Masters Collection, an extraordinary compilation of hard-to-find rarities, including tracks from the late great Allan Holdsworth, plus a rare, unheard recording by the recently departed guitar icon Larry Coryell. The album also contains cover songs “Hair” by Joe Satriani & Stanley Clarke and “I Wish” featuring Ozzy axeman Zakk Wylde as well as Steve Vai, Chris Poland (of Megadeth), Leslie West & Hal Lindes (of Dire Straits) alongside bass masters Randy Coven and Billy Sheehan.

Guitar Player magazine editor & chief, Mike Molenda, who wrote the liner notes for this collection, states “For fearless explorers of the musical unknown, a perfect compilation of artistry is a collection of performances that pummels your unsuspecting little ass with shock waves of awe and wonder. Rather than document the obvious - or sate the expectations of the casual enthusiast - every track challenges, puzzles, thrills, inspires, and, ultimately, delights the listener.”

Tracklisting:

Allan Holdsworth & David Hines – “Skippy”

Larry Coryell & Brian Tarquin – “Tocar Modera”

Steve Vai & Randy Coven – “Funk Me Tender”

Zakk Wylde & Randy Coven – “I Wish”

Stanley Clarke & Joe Satriani – “Hair”

Chris Poland & Brian Tarquin – “Tarquinius Maximus”

Leslie West & Randy Coven – “Mother Load”

Hal Lindes – “Ricarda”

Allan Holdsworth & David Hines – “Antilla”

Billy Sheehan, Doug Doppler & Brian Tarquin – “Blue Wind”