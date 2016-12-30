JOE STUMP Performs "Neo Classical Shredfest Number IV" From The Dark Lord Rises (Video)

Guitar shred lord Joe Stump has posted video of himself playing the track "Neo-Classical Shredfest Number IV" from his latest solo record, The Dark Lord Rises. Check it out below.

Prior to the 2015 release of The Dark Lord Rises, Stump spoke with BraveWords scribe Carl Begai about the album:

"It's a killer with some very heavy stuff; thrash, speed, power, and even a black metal-tinged track, along with of course the badass Blackmore rocking shit and Yngwie induced neo-classical fret frying. Also, a beautiful ballad dedicated and inspired by Gary Moore that's one of the best things I`ve ever recorded as far as that emotional side of my playing goes."

The cover art for The Dark Lord Rises can be viewed below.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Hostile Takeover"

"Stratomaster"

"Out For Blood"

"The Black Knight Returns"

"Tortured Soul"

"The Dark Lord's Allegro"

"Staring Into The Abyss"

"Concerto No. 2 In B-Minor"

"Neo Classical Shredfest Number IV"

"Battle Tested"

"Brothers In Shred" (bonus)