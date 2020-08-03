JOE STUMP's TOWER OF BABEL Announce KINGROWN Singer JO AMORE As New Frontman

Joe Stump's Tower Of Babel is very proud to announce the arrival of the new singer Jo Amore from the French band Kingcrown. The current line-up is Joe Stump, drummer Mark Cross, keyboard wizard Maestro Mistheria, and bassist Nicola Angileri.



Joe Stump's Tower Of Babel is a product of a combination of several influences, the main and most obvious one is Ritchie Blackmore and his work with Rainbow and Deep Purple. Blackmore and Yngwie Malmsteen are Joe Stump's two biggest influences, and you can easily hear that on their first album Lake Of Fire, released by Lion Music.



The band is currently working on a new album. To stay up to date check out the band's official Facebook page here.







Back in February 2019, Joe Stump's Tower Of babel released the following statement regarding the band's line-up changes:

"For quite some time now our former singer Csaba Zvekan, claims the product of TOB to be his and has caused a series of trouble stealing the copyrights of music (all music written by Joe Stump and registered at BMI), album artwork and designs. All these remain in the legal property of the band and label Lion Music and further misleading activities of Mr. Z will be prosecuted.

Mr. Zvekan´s actions led to his departure in TOB, in other words...... he was fired and no questions asked. Anyone misled by the confusion of live bookings and live activities of Tower Of Babel, we inform you that this has nothing to do with the original lineup performing anywhere at this point. Furthermore, if anyone is familiar with the songwriting of Joe Stump, then there should be no questions asked who the writer of TOB is, and it is most definitely not Mr.Zvekan. His share and contribution was in writing the lyrics and singing.

Regarding our decision to change the name to Joe Stump's Tower Of Babel, it was simply an act of good will trying to calm things down, but apparently led to a huge misunderstanding. We never felt any guilt in doing so, neither intended to leave the original name at rest or to someone else as some people may think, that is most definitely not the case.

Tower Of Babel or Joe Stump´s Tower Of Babel has an active pause writing the second album while Joe is also busy with Graham Bonnet and Alcatrazz, Mark and Mistheria with the Vivaldi Metal Project, and Nic with Vanishing Signs Band. As professionals we also see this matter as an absolute priority and needs to be solved with Mr.Zvekan first, before going on the road and re-releasing the debut and a new album.

We apologise to the fans and promoters for the confusion, the misleading and unprofessional activities of Mr. Zvekan and his booking team trying to convince the world with a new lineup and rather unsuccessful and embarrassing outcome of new recordings and mixes using Mark Cross' drums, Mistheria's keyboards and Joe Stump's guitars without their consent and permission.

Most embarrassing..."