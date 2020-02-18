Joel Dommett Writes Comedy Special About PAPA ROACH; Finding Emo Premieres Saturday

Papa Roach have a special place in Joel Dommett’s heart, so much so that he wrote a comedy special on his favourite band, Finding Emo which airs on ITV2 this Saturday, February 22 at 10 PM on ITV2 repeated Thursday, February 27.

In Finding Emo, Joel Dommett attempts to reunite the members of his teenage emo band that only played one gig to play “Last Resort” by Papa Roach.

Joel Dommett “I’ve been waiting a long time to announce this - My stand up special Finding Emo will be on @itv2 at 10 PM February 22nd. I’m super proud to be the first comedian to have a special on their channel and it’s going to be EPIC.”

Hearing about how much Joel loved Papa Roach, Dan Waite, MD Europe for Allen Kovac’s Better Noise Music, invited Joel and his comedian pal, Iain Stirling, Laura Whitmore’s boyfriend, to meet Jacoby Shaddix and Papa Roach back stage at Islington Forum venue in April 2019, where Jacoby and Joel hit it off and have been keeping in touch ever since.

(Photo from Backstage at The Forum 2019 – photo credit Dan Waite Better Noise Music.)

Papa Roach are currently on a European tour promoting their Who Do YOU Trust? album with Ice Nine Kills and Hollywood Undead supporting.