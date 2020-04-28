JOEY CASSATA's "Start With A Dream" Book Available On Paperback And Audiobook; Includes Foreword By Original KISS Drummer PETER CRISS

Featuring a foreword by original KISS drummer Peter Criss, Joey Cassata's book - Start With A Dream: A Drummer's Journey From Rock & Roll To T.V. To Broadway, is now available on in paperback and audiobook editions. The audiobook foreword comes courtesy of Chris Jericho (Fozzy).

Start With A Dream is a story about making your dreams come true no matter what obstacles stand in your way. It starts from Joey’s early childhood when he was first introduced to his musical idols KISS, and then ultimately touring with KISS with his band ZO2. ZO2 went on to star in their own TV show, Z Rock with guest stars, Joan Rivers, Gilbert Gottfried, Dave Navarro, Daryl Hall and Sebastian Bach. After Z Rock, Joey went on to perform with the Tony Award winning Broadway musical Natasha Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, starring Grammy award winner Josh Groban. The book is filled with unique and colorful tales of life in the entertainment business, and is for anyone who has ever had a dream - or even more so for those who have yet to discover their own.

"Joey C is 'that guy'. That guy you want in your band, that guy you want in your show, that guy you want to hang out with. Joey C is the total package!" - Dee Snider

"From International Rock & Roll Stages to TV to Broadway, Joey Cassata lines em up and knocks em down no matter what he’s doing… Joey is not only a great drummer, but also one of the funniest guys I know and I can’t wait to read his stories! (even the ones I’ve already heard)." - Mike Portnoy

(Peter Criss photo - Mark Weiss)