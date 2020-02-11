JOEY KRAMER Back On Stage With AEROSMITH In Las Vegas; Video

Joey Kramer rejoined Aerosmith on stage last night, February 10, during the band's residency in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fan-filmed footage can be seen below.

Kramer recently filed a lawsuit against the rest of the band, which claimed they unfairly excluded him from rejoining the group following temporary injuries he suffered. A judge denied Kramer’s breach of contract claims, ruling that he would not be allowed to perform with the band at the MusiCares Person Of The Year gala or at the Grammy Awards ceremony last month. All seems to be well now in the Aerosmith camp, as the following footage reveals.