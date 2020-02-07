JOEY KRAMER Working With AEROSMITH Bandmates To Help Him Get Back Behind The Drums

TMZ are reporting that Aerosmith are working with drummer Joey Kramer after a couple weeks of awkward tension.

Says TMZ: "Sources close to the rock band tell us Joey Kramer has been working with Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton and Brad Whitford the past several days to help him return to his spot on the drums, but he's not quite there yet. We're told Joey's been practicing to get his skills back to where they were before his absence, and once Kramer proves he's up to the task, the fellas will let him back in to start beating the skins again. Our sources say the other 4 band members never intended to push Kramer out, and never wanted him to feel that way - they're all trying to make amends after the recent drama."

Aerosmith are set to play Boston’s famed Fenway Park. The hometown heroes will perform Friday, September 18, with tickets on-sale now.

In the midst of celebrating 50 years as a band, Aerosmith was recently honored as the MusiCares Person of the Year for their considerable philanthropic efforts and undeniable impact on American music history, along with their recent Grammys performance, but they also continue their record-breaking Las Vegas residency through 2020. Now they will have the ultimate celebration of their 50th Anniversary at Fenway Park for an incredible once-in-a-lifetime one-night only performance, in the city where it all began.

Aerosmith is one of the best-selling American rock bands of all-time, having sold over 150 million albums worldwide and been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. With 25 gold albums, 18 platinum albums, and 12 multi-platinum albums, they hold the record for the most total certifications by an American band and are tied for the most multi-platinum albums by an American band. The band has scored 21 Top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including nine #1 Mainstream Rock hits. They are the recipients of countless awards including four Grammys, six American Music Awards, four Billboard Awards, 10 MTV Video Music Awards and now MusiCares Person of the Year among many other honors. Proving that they can cross genre-boundaries with ease, these rock legends have even taken home a Soul Train Award for Best Rap Single for their remix of Run DMC's "Walk This Way."

