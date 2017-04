Slated for release in June, Funko Pop! Rocks will issue collectible vinyl figures of two late, great rock 'n roll legends; specifically Joey Ramone (pictured above) and Jimi Hendrix (pictured below).

Previously, Funko Pop! Rocks has issued collectible vinyl figures of Guns N' Roses members: Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan, as well as Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister.