Johan Kihlberg’s IMPERA Sign With Metal Heaven; New Album To Feature SAGA Singer MICHAEL SADLER, Former YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Vocalist GÖRAN EDMAN

Johan Kihlberg, the founder and drummer of Swedish melodic rockers Impera, has signed a solo deal with Germany’s Metal Heaven. The upcoming new album features several different singers including Michael Sadler (Saga) and Göran Edman (ex-Yngwie Malmsteen).

The album was produced by Kihlberg and Lion’s Share guitarist Lars Chriss, who also mixed and plays on it. The release is set for February 23rd.

Johan Kihlberg is also currently in the spotlight for the KISS book, Kiss Klassified: War Stories From A Kiss Army General. The story is centred around Kihlberg, who was the president of Kiss Army Sweden for ten years. The book features over 750 never-before-seen photos as well as several unpublished interviews with American rock icons KISS. Release on October 26th via Gain Production.