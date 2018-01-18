JOHANSSON & SPECKMANN To Release From The Mouth Of Madness Album In March; "The Demons Night" Track Streaming

The deadly duo Johansson & Speckmann strikes back with its fourth attack! From The Mouth Of Madness will be released on March 30th via Soulseller Records on CD, LP and digitally. Expect nine new tracks full of old schoolish, monstrous heaviness.

The death metal masterminds - Paul Speckmann and Rogga Johansson - are once again backed up by drummer Brynjar Helgetun, who also took care of the mix and mastering, and lead guitarist Kjetil Lynghaug. The artwork was created by Roberto Toderico. A first song, the stomping album opener "The Demons Night”, is available for streaming below.

Speckmann comments: "Mr. Johansson and I have hooked up for another round of killer tunes, this is likely the best of the four although I like them all! So be forewarned and be sure and pick up this killer slab of metal!"

Johansson adds: "Paul and I are very proud to offer you our fourth album, especially as it turned out to be something of the best we have done together. It’s more of everything, especially heaviness and more dark brooding parts!"

Tracklisting:

"The Demons Night"

"Is This Just Virtual?"

"Remove The Creep"

"Condemned"

"Why Fear"

"Heal The Strain"

"The Heathen Of The Night"

"The Fallen Angel"

"Kill And Kill"

"The Demons Night":

Lineup:

Paul Speckmann - Vocals

Rogga Johansson - Guitars, Bass

Kjetil Lynghaug - Lead Guitars

Brynjar Helgetun - Drums