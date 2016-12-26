JOHN 5 - Additional 2017 Tour Dates Announced
December 26, 2016, an hour ago
Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 will take his solo band, John 5 And The Creatures, out on the road next year. Their tour itinerary has been updated with several new shows, the complete listing is as follows:
March
3 - Louie G's - Seattle, WA
4 - Tony V's Garage - Everett, WA
5 - Star Theater - Portland, OR
10 - The Ritz - San Jose, CA
11 - Fulton 55 - Fresno, CA
12 - Dna Lounge - San Francisco, CA
16 - The Slidebar Rock-n-Roll Cafe - Fullerton, CA
17 - Whisky A Go Go - Hollywood, CA
18 - Vamp'd Rock Bar & Grill - Las Vegas, NV
19 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA
23 - Fitzgerald’s Bar & Live Music - San Antonio, TX
24 - Clicks Live - Tyler, TX
25 - Scout’s Bar - Houston, TX
26 - Trees - Dallas, TX
April
13 - Southgate House - Newport, KY
14 - Vogue - Indianapolis, IN
15 - The Token Lounge - Westland, MI
16 - Reggies - Chicago, IL
In addition, John 5 & The Creatures have released a new single and video, "Hell Haw". The song is available via iTunes, the video can be viewed below.