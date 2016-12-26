JOHN 5 - Additional 2017 Tour Dates Announced

Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 will take his solo band, John 5 And The Creatures, out on the road next year. Their tour itinerary has been updated with several new shows, the complete listing is as follows:

March

3 - Louie G's - Seattle, WA

4 - Tony V's Garage - Everett, WA

5 - Star Theater - Portland, OR

10 - The Ritz - San Jose, CA

11 - Fulton 55 - Fresno, CA

12 - Dna Lounge - San Francisco, CA

16 - The Slidebar Rock-n-Roll Cafe - Fullerton, CA

17 - Whisky A Go Go - Hollywood, CA

18 - Vamp'd Rock Bar & Grill - Las Vegas, NV

19 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

23 - Fitzgerald’s Bar & Live Music - San Antonio, TX

24 - Clicks Live - Tyler, TX

25 - Scout’s Bar - Houston, TX

26 - Trees - Dallas, TX

April

13 - Southgate House - Newport, KY

14 - Vogue - Indianapolis, IN

15 - The Token Lounge - Westland, MI

16 - Reggies - Chicago, IL

In addition, John 5 & The Creatures have released a new single and video, "Hell Haw". The song is available via iTunes, the video can be viewed below.