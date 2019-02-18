JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES Announce Special Guests For Whisky A Go Go Show, Upload "I Am John 5" Teaser

Guitarist John 5 (Rob Zombie) has announced that some special guests will be joining The Creatures for their April 6th show at The World Famous Whiskey A Go Go in West Hollywood, CA.

Taking the stage that night alongside John 5 will be: Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor, Shavo from System Of A Down, Anthony Bassman and Fred Coury of Cinderella. Get your tickets quickly as this show will sell out fast.

In other news, check out the teaser clip for John 5's new song, "I Am John 5", which will be released on March 1st. The video was directed and animated by Brett Boggs, who helmed John 5's "Zoinks!" video that debuted on January 1st.

"Zoinks!":

Catch John 5 And The Creatures live on tour:

February

26 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

28 - Albuquerque, MN - Launch Pad

March

1 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's

2 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

3 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

5 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

6 - Dallas, TX - Trees

7 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street

9 - Indianapolis, IN - HiFi

10 - Akron, OH - Empire Concert Club

12 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

13 - New York, NY - Iridium

14 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Loft at The Chance

15 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall

16 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

17 - Lebanon, NH - Lebanon Opera House

18 - New Bedford, MA - Vault at Greasy Luck

20 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti Bar & Spectacles

21 - Montreal, QC - Piranha

22 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

23 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

24 - London, ON - Rum Runners

26 - Thunder Bay, ON - Crocks

27 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramids

28 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

29 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

30 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite

31 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theater

April

2 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile Cafe

3 - Portland, OR - Dantes

5 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whiskey A Go Go

7 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish at House Of Blues

11 - Las Vegas, NV - Count's Vamp'd

14 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick