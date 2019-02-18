JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES Announce Special Guests For Whisky A Go Go Show, Upload "I Am John 5" Teaser
February 18, 2019, an hour ago
Guitarist John 5 (Rob Zombie) has announced that some special guests will be joining The Creatures for their April 6th show at The World Famous Whiskey A Go Go in West Hollywood, CA.
Taking the stage that night alongside John 5 will be: Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor, Shavo from System Of A Down, Anthony Bassman and Fred Coury of Cinderella. Get your tickets quickly as this show will sell out fast.
In other news, check out the teaser clip for John 5's new song, "I Am John 5", which will be released on March 1st. The video was directed and animated by Brett Boggs, who helmed John 5's "Zoinks!" video that debuted on January 1st.
"Zoinks!":
Catch John 5 And The Creatures live on tour:
February
26 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
28 - Albuquerque, MN - Launch Pad
March
1 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's
2 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box
3 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
5 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
6 - Dallas, TX - Trees
7 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street
9 - Indianapolis, IN - HiFi
10 - Akron, OH - Empire Concert Club
12 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater
13 - New York, NY - Iridium
14 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Loft at The Chance
15 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall
16 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's
17 - Lebanon, NH - Lebanon Opera House
18 - New Bedford, MA - Vault at Greasy Luck
20 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti Bar & Spectacles
21 - Montreal, QC - Piranha
22 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey
23 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
24 - London, ON - Rum Runners
26 - Thunder Bay, ON - Crocks
27 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramids
28 - Regina, SK - The Exchange
29 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
30 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite
31 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theater
April
2 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile Cafe
3 - Portland, OR - Dantes
5 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whiskey A Go Go
7 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish at House Of Blues
11 - Las Vegas, NV - Count's Vamp'd
14 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick