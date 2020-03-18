JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES - Australian Tour With JARED JAMES NICHOLS Postponed Until September

March 18, 2020, an hour ago

John 5 And The Creatures have postponed their Australian tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. New dates are listed below.

A message states: "In light of the Australian Government COVID-19 directives, including the compulsory 14 day quarantine of all international travellers, the restriction on gatherings of over 500 people, together with the uncertainty of the time frames surrounding these directives, we have decided to postpone the John 5 and Jared James Nichols Australian tour, scheduled for April."

New dates:

September
10 - Melbourne, Australia - The Prince
11 - Sydney, Australia - Manning Bar
12 - Brisbane, Australia - The Zoo



