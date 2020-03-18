JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES - Australian Tour With JARED JAMES NICHOLS Postponed Until September

John 5 And The Creatures have postponed their Australian tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. New dates are listed below.

A message states: "In light of the Australian Government COVID-19 directives, including the compulsory 14 day quarantine of all international travellers, the restriction on gatherings of over 500 people, together with the uncertainty of the time frames surrounding these directives, we have decided to postpone the John 5 and Jared James Nichols Australian tour, scheduled for April."

New dates:

September

10 - Melbourne, Australia - The Prince

11 - Sydney, Australia - Manning Bar

12 - Brisbane, Australia - The Zoo