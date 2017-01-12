JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES - Full Details Revealed For Upcoming Season Of The Witch Album

World-renowned guitarist John 5 recently announced the release of his upcoming eighth full-length solo album, entitled Season Of The Witch. The fully-instrumental album, which features his band The Creatures (bassist Ian Ross and drummer Rodger Carter), is set to hit stores on March 3rd.

The album features experimentation with various genres - including western swing, Spanish flamenco, heavy metal and more - thoroughly showcasing John 5's diverse virtuosic abilities. Pre-orders will become available via iTunes in early February.

John 5 took a different approach with the release of Season Of The Witch, choosing to share his new music with fans throughout 2016 by releasing several tracks individually in the form of various music videos. Tracks/videos released include the fast-paced "Black Grass Plague", downtempo, introspective "Behind The Nut Love", hard rocking "Now Fear This", jazz fusion marathon "Here's To The Crazy Ones" (featuring a bit of "monkeying around"), heavy metal Claymation shredfest "Making Monsters", and last but not least, the whiskey-soaked "Hell Haw". The videos have garnered nearly a million views, collectively.

"Since music is so visual nowadays, I thought these videos would be the best way to get my music out there, and it seems to have worked - now everybody knows the songs on the record," states John 5. "I put so much work into this record with the videos, the artwork, the songwriting and the playing - out of my catalog, this is by far my favourite solo record."

Season Of The Witch tracklisting:

“Book Of Spells”

“Black Grass Plague”

“Guitars, Tits And Monsters”

“Now Fear This”

“Behind The Nut Love”

“Making Monsters”

“Dr. Evil's Spook Show”

“Here's To The Crazy Ones”

“The Macabre”

“Triple D”

“Hell Haw”

“Ode To Jasper”

“Season Of The Witch”

A recently released Season Of The Witch album teaser trailer, directed by Josh Hasty, is available for viewing below:

Kicking off the same day as the album release, John 5 and The Creatures will embark on an 18-date US tour, beginning in Fife, WA. See below for all currently confirmed tour dates.

March

3 - Fife, WA - Louie G's

4 - Everett, WA - Tony V's Garage

5 - Portland, OR - Star Theater

10 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz

11 - Fresno, CA - Fulton 55

12 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

16 - Fullerton, CA - The Slidebar Rock-n-Roll Cafe

17 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

18 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd Rock Bar & Grill

19 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

23 - San Antonio, TX - Fitzgerald's Bar & Live Music

24 - Tyler, TX - Clicks Live

25 - Houston, TX - Scout's Bar

26 - Dallas, TX - Trees

April

13 - Newport, KY - Southgate House

14 - Indianapolis, IN - Vogue

15 - Westland, MI - The Token Lounge

16 - Chicago, IL - Reggies