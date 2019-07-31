JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES Release Invasion Album; "I Want It All" Music Video Streaming

The new John 5 And The Creatures album, Invasion, has been unleashed to the masses today. Invasion - produced and mixed by Barry Pointer at Riot House Studio - proves to be a diverse progression of the sound that John 5 fans have grown to expect from the eclectic virtuoso.

In addition, John 5 And The Creatures are scheduled to announce a new tour very soon, so stay tuned for more details.

Invasion, featuring the singles "Zoinks!", "Crank It - Living With Ghosts", "I Am John 5" and "Midnight Mass", is available to order now in both physical and digital formats here.

Today, in celebration of the release of Invasion, John 5 And The Creatures have released yet another new single and music video, "I Want It All". Brought to life by the same team on "Crank It - Living With Ghosts" - director Israel Perez, art director Cody Varona and producer Nicole Hatley, with wardrobe by Forgotten Saints LA - the "I Want It All" video is a zany romp featuring some bodacious babes quite literally sustaining life via their Instagram feeds.

John 5 says, "I'm super excited for this record to finally come out, for fans to see the new video, 'I Want It All', and to announce a new tour to follow in the fall very soon! I want to thank all of our fans for all of their support!"

Invasion tracklisting:

"Invasion"

"I Am John 5"

"Midnight Mass"

"Zoinks!"

"Howdy"

"Crank It / Living With Ghosts"

"Cactus Flower"

"I Want It All"

"I Like The Funk"

"Constant Sorrow"