JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES Release It's Alive Live Album; "Season Of The Witch" Track Streaming
January 25, 2018, 9 hours ago
John 5 And The Creatures - comprised of guitarist John 5, bassist Ian Ross and drummer Logan Miles Nix - have just released their brand new live album, It's Alive!
It's Alive! is the first album released by the world-renowned guitarist to be featured on vinyl, and is also available to purchase with a stunning 24-page, full color tour book covering the John 5 And The Creatures tour journeys so far. It's Alive! was recorded spontaneously at the Sellersville Theater in Sellersville, Pennsylvania in April 2017.
It's Alive! is available to order in all versions here, including physical CD and LP, MP3's, etc. Stream the track "Season Of The Witch" below.
Tracklisting:
"Guitars, Tits And Monsters"
"Flight Of The Vulcan Kelly"
"Six Hundred And Sixty Six Pickers In Hell, CA"
"Here’s To The Crazy Ones"
"This Is My Rifle"
"Jiffy Jam"
"Hall Haw"
"Season Of The Witch"
"The Nightmare Unravels"
"Portrait Of Sydney Sloan"
"Triple D"
"Black Grass Plague"
"Behind The Nut Love"
"Making Monsters"
"Beat It"
"Now Fear This"
"Medley"
"Season Of The Witch":
It’s been one of the most asked questions of late, “When are John 5 And The Creatures next touring?” Well, wait no more. The Creatures will be touring from February to April with 40 dates to cover. The It’s Alive! tour will go from Florida to Washington and a lot of places in between; confirmed dates are as listed below.
February
1 - Orlando, FL - The Social
2 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall
3 - Atlanta, GA - Drunken Unicorn
5 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
6 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger
7 - Virginia Beach, VA - Shaka’s
8 - Richmond, VA - Broadberry
9 - College Park, MD - Milkboy
10 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater
11 - Stanhope, NJ - Stanhope Theater
12 - New York, NY - Highline Ballroom
13 - Boston, MA - Middle East
14 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon
15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Hard Rock
16 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland
17 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge
18 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
20 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews
21 - Indianapolis, IN - Vogue
22 - Newport, KY - Southgate House
23 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
24 - Chattanooga, TN - Songbirds
March
29 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box
30 - Dallas, TX - Trees
31 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
April
2 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
3 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole
4 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
5 - San Diego, CA - Brick x Brick
6 - Los Angeles, CA - Whiskey
7 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp’d
8 - Fullerton, CA - SlideBar
12 - San Jose, CA - Ritz
13 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
14 - Fresno, CA - Full Circle Brewery
15 - Sacramento, CA - Harlows
17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
18 - Boise, ID - Neurolux
20 - Portland, OR - Rock Hard PDX
21 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Guitar Festival
Get your VIP Great Pumpkin Upgrade Package at this location.