JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES Release Music Video For "I Am John 5"

John 5 And The Creatures - comprised of world-renowned guitarist John 5, bassist Ian Ross and drummer Logan Miles Nix - have released yet another groundbreaking music video in support of their forthcoming full-length album, Invasion, this time for the track "I Am John 5".

The music video acts as a sequel to the album's first music video/single, "Zoinks!", once again featuring an innovative blend of classic 2D hand drawn animation and mindblowing 3D computer generated imagery.

As with "Zoinks!", the "I Am John 5" video was animated, written and directed by Disney animator Brett Boggs (Frozen, Wreck-It Ralph) with scoring by Fred Coury and recording/mixing by Barry Pointer. The mad scientist in the "I Am John 5" video is voice acted by none other than Butch Patrick, a.k.a. the iconic Eddie Munster, himself.

John 5 says about the video: "In this video, I am transformed into a mechanical monster and controlled by the mad scientist - performed by Butch Patrick aka Eddie Munster - to destroy Hollywood! I'm programmed with my laser beam guitar to destroy everything in my path! You'll have to watch to see what happens..."

Just like 2017's Season Of The Witch, Invasion - produced and mixed by Barry Pointer and scheduled for release during the summer of 2019 - will be released via a series of music videos. Watch "Zoinks!" and "Crank It - Living With Ghosts" below.

The band just kicked off their North American Invasion tour in Mesa, AZ, which featured a very special encore performance guest - the mighty Alice Cooper!

Select dates of the tour - specifically Hollywood, CA, Anaheim, CA and Sacramento, CA - are scheduled to feature more very special, high-caliber mystery guests. It has already been announced that the Hollywood, CA show will feature special guests Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour), Shavo Odadjian (System Of A Down), Fred Coury (composer, Cinderella) and Michael Anthony (Chickenfoot, ex-Van Halen).



The entire tour features support from blues-rock guitarist Jared James Nichols and rock outfit Dead Girls Academy. Dates are listed below.

March

1 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's

2 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

3 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

5 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

6 - Dallas, TX - Trees

7 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street

9 - Indianapolis, IN - HiFi

10 - Akron, OH - Empire Concert Club

12 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

13 - New York, NY - Iridium

14 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Loft at The Chance

15 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall

16 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

17 - Lebanon, NH - Lebanon Opera House

18 - New Bedford, MA - Vault at Greasy Luck

20 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti Bar & Spectacles

21 - Montreal, QC - Piranha

22 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

23 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

24 - London, ON - Rum Runners

26 - Thunder Bay, ON - Crocks

27 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramids

28 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

29 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

30 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite

31 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theater

April

2 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile Cafe

3 - Portland, OR - Dantes

5 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whiskey A Go Go

7 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish at House Of Blues

11 - Las Vegas, NV - Count's Vamp'd

14 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick