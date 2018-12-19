JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES Release "Zoinks!" Music Video Teaser; Includes Voice Acting Talents Of NIKKI SIXX, "CINDY BRADY", FRED COURY

John 5 And The Creatures - comprised of world-renowned guitarist John 5, bassist Ian Ross and drummer Logan Miles Nix - are following up on this year's live album release, It's Alive!, with a brand new full-length studio album coming in 2019.

The new album, entitled Invasion, will be teased on New Year's Day 2019 by way of a brand new music video for the new track "Zoinks!" John 5 has just posted a teaser for the video featuring behind-the-scenes footage.

Additionally, by visiting this link, fans can set a reminder to see the video as soon as it airs on New Years Day and share in the experience with other fans by taking part in the live chat as the video airs for the first time.

In the tradition of Scooby Doo and Groovie Goolies, the "Zoinks!" video features an innovative blend of classic 2D hand drawn animation, 3D computer generated imagery and live action. The video is written and directed by Disney animator Brett Broggs (Frozen, Wreck-It Ralph), with live footage shot by Matt Zane. The video also features the voice acting talents of Nikki Sixx, Susan Olsen (known for her role as Cindy Brady on The Brady Bunch), and Fred Coury. Coury also is credited for scoring the video alongside John 5.

The official release date for Invasion will be announced in 2019. Invasion was produced and mixed by Barry Pointer, and will be released via a series of music videos, just as John 5 released his 2017 studio album, Season Of The Witch.

In celebration of the upcoming album, John 5 And The Creatures will kick off the second leg of his North American Invasion Tour on February 22nd in Anaheim, CA. The tour will feature support from blues-rock guitarist Jared James Nichols.

Tickets and VIP packages are available now at john-5.com/store.

Tour dates:

February

22 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish at House Of Blues

23 - Las Vegas, NV - Count's Vamp'd

24 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

26 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

28 - Albuquerque, MN - Launch Pad

March

1 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's

2 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

3 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

5 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

6 - Dallas, TX - Trees

7 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street

9 - Indianapolis, IN - HiFi

10 - Akron, OH - Empire Concert Club

12 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

13 - New York, NY - Iridium

14 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Loft @ The Chance

15 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall

16 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

17 - Lebanon, NH - Lebanon Opera House

18 - New Bedford, MA - Vault at Greasy Luck

20 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti Bar & Spectacles

21 - Montreal, QC - Piranha

22 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

23 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

24 - London, ON - Rum Runners

26 - Thunder Bay, ON - Crocks

27 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramids

28 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

29 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

30 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite

31 - Vancouver, BC @The Rickshaw Theater

April

2 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile Cafe

3 - Portland, OR - Dantes

5 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky