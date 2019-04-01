JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES Reveal Exclusive Tour Footage Music Video For New Track "Midnight Mass"

It's the first of the month, which means in addition to your bills being due, it's time for a new John 5 video. John 5 And The Creatures - comprised of world-renowned guitarist John 5, bassist Ian Ross and drummer Logan Miles Nix - have released yet another visually-stunning music video in support of their forthcoming full-length album, Invasion.

The new video, this time for the track "Midnight Mass", features exclusive behind-the-scenes tour clips and live performance footage (featuring a few exciting cameos here and there) from the current John 5 And The Creatures Invasion headline tour. The video was directed by Chris Huber, and the single cover art (above) was created by Brett Boggs.

John 5 says about the video: "This is what it's like to be on the road with The Creatures - fast, crazy, fun and scary - all those good things. We hope you enjoy the video!"

Just like 2017's Season Of The Witch, Invasion - produced and mixed by Barry Pointer and scheduled for release during the summer of 2019 - will be released via a series of music videos. Watch "I Am John 5", "Zoinks!" and "Crank It - Living With Ghosts" below.

Remaining John 5 And The Creatures Invasion tour dates are listed below:

April

2 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile Cafe

3 - Portland, OR - Dantes

5 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whiskey A Go Go

7 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish at House Of Blues

11 - Las Vegas, NV - Count's Vamp'd

14 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick