JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES To Release Live Album In January, Announce 2018 Tour Dates

In a recent #AskJohn5 question, John exclusively let fans know he was working on a Creatures live album.

The album, titled It’s Alive!, is the first live album released by The Creatures. It is also the first album released by John 5 to be featured on vinyl. John 5 notes he is “very excited” to be releasing the album.

It’s Alive! will be available on double LP coloured vinyl, and CD. You can pre-order the album at the official John 5 store now. It will be released on January 25th and on the same day on digital formats (streaming and purchasing).

There will also be available to purchase separately, an amazing 24-page full-color tour book covering the tour journeys so far.

Tracklisting:

"Guitars, Tits And Monsters"

"Flight Of The Vulcan Kelly"

"Six Hundred And Sixty Six Pickers In Hell, CA"

"Here’s To The Crazy Ones"

"This Is My Rifle"

"Jiffy Jam"

"Hall Haw"

"Season Of The Witch"

"The Nightmare Unravels"

"Portrait Of Sydney Sloan"

"Triple D"

"Black Grass Plague"

"Behind The Nut Love"

"Making Monsters"

"Beat It"

"Now Fear This"

"Medley"

It’s been one of the most asked questions of late, “When are John 5 And The Creatures next touring?” Well, wait no more. The Creatures will be touring from February to April with 40 dates to cover. The It’s Alive! tour will go from Florida to Washington and a lot of places in between; confirmed dates are as listed:

February

1 - Orlando, FL - The Social

2 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall

3 - Atlanta, GA - Drunken Unicorn

5 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

6 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

7 - Virginia Beach, VA - Shaka’s

8 - Richmond, VA - Broadberry

9 - College Park, MD - Milkboy

10 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

11 - Stanhope, NJ - Stanhope Theater

12 - New York, NY - Highline Ballroom

13 - Boston, MA - Middle East

14 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon

15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Hard Rock

16 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland

17 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

18 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

20 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews

21 - Indianapolis, IN - Vogue

22 - Newport, KY - Southgate House

23 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

24 - Chattanooga, TN - Songbirds

March

29 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

30 - Dallas, TX - Trees

31 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

April

2 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

3 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

4 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

5 - San Diego, CA - Brick x Brick

6 - Los Angeles, CA - Whiskey

7 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp’d

8 - Fullerton, CA - SlideBar

12 - San Jose, CA - Ritz

13 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

14 - Fresno, CA - Full Circle Brewery

15 - Sacramento, CA - Harlows

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

18 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

20 - Portland, OR - Rock Hard PDX

21 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Guitar Festival

Get your VIP Great Pumpkin Upgrade Package at this location.