JOHN 5 Announces Famous Monsters Tour With WEDNESDAY 13

John 5 and The Creatures will be heading out on the road this Fall on their Famous Monsters tour. Joining them as special guests, will be Wednesday 13 and Hellzapoppin’ Circus Revue.

Currently only five dates have been confirmed, with more to be announced soon.

October

31 – Harrison, OH – The Blue Note

November

1 – Joliet, IL – The Forge

2 – Traverse City, MI – Ground Zero

3 – Flint, MI – Machine Shop

4 – Pittsburgh, PA – Jergels

"Calling all corpses," says Wednesday 13. "We are getting our Halloween on in the USA this year with the Master Axe Grinder John 5. We will be main support for a handful of shows this Fall along with HellzaPoppin Circus Sideshow."