JOHN 5 Demonstrates How To Play GEORGE GERSHWIN’s “I’ve Got Rhythm”; Video
September 18, 2019, 15 minutes ago
Guitar great John 5 stopped by the Guitar World video studio recently and offered this sweet interpretation of "I've Got Rhythm", a song composed by George Gershwin published in 1930. John 5 breaks it down so guitarists can play it now.
John 5 And The Creatures recently announced the second leg of the Invasion Tour 2019, supporting the new Invasion album, released July 31st. Jared James Nichols and Reverend Jack will open the tour, which kicks off October 30th in Michigan.
Dates:
October (with Jared James Nichols and Reverend Jack)
30 - Music Factory - Battle Creek, MI
31 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester
November (with Jared James Nichols and Reverend Jack)
1 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge
2 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's
3 - Ringle, WI - Q&Z Expo Center
5 - Kansasville, WI - 1175
6 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club
7 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty's
8 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Underground
9 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
11 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar
12 - Memphis, TN - Growlers
14 - Atlanta, GA - Smith's Old Bar
15 - New Orleans, LA - The Parish at the House of Blues
16 - Miramar Beach, FL - Village Door Music Hall
17 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
18 - Charlotte, NC - Amos Southend
20 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger
21 - Annapolis, MD - Ram's Head on Stage
22 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge
23 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club
24 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall