JOHN 5 Featured In New Gear Masters Episode; Video

In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series Gear Masters, guitarist John 5 (Rob Zombie, John 5 And The Creatures) shows off the gear that he uses onstage.

It's Alive! is the first album released by the world-renowned guitarist to be featured on vinyl, and is also available to purchase with a stunning 24-page, full color tour book covering the John 5 And The Creatures tour journeys so far. It's Alive! was recorded spontaneously at the Sellersville Theater in Sellersville, Pennsylvania in April 2017.

It's Alive! is available to order in all versions here, including physical CD and LP, MP3's, etc. Stream the track "Season Of The Witch" below.

Tracklisting:

"Guitars, Tits And Monsters"

"Flight Of The Vulcan Kelly"

"Six Hundred And Sixty Six Pickers In Hell, CA"

"Here’s To The Crazy Ones"

"This Is My Rifle"

"Jiffy Jam"

"Hall Haw"

"Season Of The Witch"

"The Nightmare Unravels"

"Portrait Of Sydney Sloan"

"Triple D"

"Black Grass Plague"

"Behind The Nut Love"

"Making Monsters"

"Beat It"

"Now Fear This"

"Medley"

"Season Of The Witch":