JOHN 5 Joined By COREY TAYLOR, MICHAEL ANTHONY, SHAVO And FRED COURY For Unrehearsed Four-Song Live Jam; Fan-Filmed Video Posted

On April 6th, John 5 And The Creatures performed at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, CA. During their set, the band was joined by Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour), Michael Anthony (The Circle, ex-Van Halen), Shavo Odadjian (System Of A Down) and Fred Coury (ex-Cinderella). Fan-filmed video of the unrehearsed jam session is available below. Songs played were as follows:

"Beat It" (Michael Jackson cover with Shavo)

"Running With The Devil (Van Halen cover with Michael Anthony, Corey Taylor & Fred Coury)

"Take Your Whiskey Home" (Van Halen cover with Michael Anthony, Corey Taylor & Fred Coury)

"You Really Got Me" (The Kinks cover with Michael Anthony, Corey Taylor & Fred Coury)