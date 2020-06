Guitarist John 5 (Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, David Lee Roth) and All Guitar Network are back with another Live From Home performance. This time, John 5 plays "Six Hundred And Sixty Six Pickers In Hell" from his 2015 album, Careful With That Axe.

