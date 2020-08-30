JOHN 5 - Live Invasion CD / DVD To Be Released In October; Pre-Order Available

John 5 And The Creatures are proud to present Live Invasion. Captured at different locations all over the US during John’s 2019 Invasion tour, Live Invasion is the full John 5 And The Creatures live experience on DVD. It features guest appearances by Michael Anthony (ex-Van Halen), Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour) and Fred Coury (Cinderella).

Live Invasion will be released digitally on September 4th along with the full concert film available for digital purchase. It is available for pre-order in various formats and bundles via his official webshop here.

All pre-orders will be hand-signed by John 5. Album details will be revealed soon.