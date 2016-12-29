JOHN 5 - New Album, Season Of The Witch, Due In March

John 5 will be bringing out a new album on March 3rd 2017 titled Season Of The Witch.

The brand new album - the first billed as a John 5 And The Creatures album - will coincide with the brand new Creatures tour starting on March 3rd in Seattle, for which the first set of dates are listed below.

A teaser clip for Season Of The Witch, directed by Josh Hasty - whom Rob Zombie and John 5 fans will be aware directed the recent “In Hell Everybody Loves Popcorn” behind the scenes making of documentary for Rob Zombie’s movie 31 - can be enjoyed now.

Catch John 5 And The Creatures live:

March

3 - Louie G's - Seattle, WA

4 - Tony V's Garage - Everett, WA

5 - Star Theater - Portland, OR

10 - The Ritz - San Jose, CA

11 - Fulton 55 - Fresno, CA

12 - Dna Lounge - San Francisco, CA

16 - The Slidebar Rock-n-Roll Cafe - Fullerton, CA

17 - Whisky A Go Go - Hollywood, CA

18 - Vamp'd Rock Bar & Grill - Las Vegas, NV

19 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

23 - Fitzgerald’s Bar & Live Music - San Antonio, TX

24 - Clicks Live - Tyler, TX

25 - Scout’s Bar - Houston, TX

26 - Trees - Dallas, TX

April

13 - Southgate House - Newport, KY

14 - Vogue - Indianapolis, IN

15 - The Token Lounge - Westland, MI

16 - Reggies - Chicago, IL