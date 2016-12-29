JOHN 5 - New Album, Season Of The Witch, Due In March
December 29, 2016, 38 minutes ago
John 5 will be bringing out a new album on March 3rd 2017 titled Season Of The Witch.
The brand new album - the first billed as a John 5 And The Creatures album - will coincide with the brand new Creatures tour starting on March 3rd in Seattle, for which the first set of dates are listed below.
A teaser clip for Season Of The Witch, directed by Josh Hasty - whom Rob Zombie and John 5 fans will be aware directed the recent “In Hell Everybody Loves Popcorn” behind the scenes making of documentary for Rob Zombie’s movie 31 - can be enjoyed now.
Catch John 5 And The Creatures live:
March
3 - Louie G's - Seattle, WA
4 - Tony V's Garage - Everett, WA
5 - Star Theater - Portland, OR
10 - The Ritz - San Jose, CA
11 - Fulton 55 - Fresno, CA
12 - Dna Lounge - San Francisco, CA
16 - The Slidebar Rock-n-Roll Cafe - Fullerton, CA
17 - Whisky A Go Go - Hollywood, CA
18 - Vamp'd Rock Bar & Grill - Las Vegas, NV
19 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA
23 - Fitzgerald’s Bar & Live Music - San Antonio, TX
24 - Clicks Live - Tyler, TX
25 - Scout’s Bar - Houston, TX
26 - Trees - Dallas, TX
April
13 - Southgate House - Newport, KY
14 - Vogue - Indianapolis, IN
15 - The Token Lounge - Westland, MI
16 - Reggies - Chicago, IL