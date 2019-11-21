JOHN 5 On Learning How To Play Guitar - "Learn A Couple Of Riffs And You'll Never Put The Guitar Down"
November 21, 2019, an hour ago
Talking Shred had the pleasure of sitting down yet again with John 5 during one of his recent Invasion Tour stops in Chicago, IL. On this episode he discusses the possibilities of John doing a country album, to his new signature Fender and Squier Telecasters, to the first time he rubbed elbows with Zakk Wylde back in 1988.
On getting into playing guitar:
"I would say, 'Play what you love,' because that's what's gonna make you play. If I liked Black Sabbath or if I liked AC/DC or Thin Lizzy, learn a couple of riffs like that and you'll never put the guitar down. You'll be, like, 'Oh my God, I can play 'Dr. Love'!' or something like that. You'll be so excited about that, you won't be able to put down your guitar. Just sit in front of a TV, just strumming, that's what's magical. If you can just play a couple of chords, that's magic, that gives you a great feeling."
John 5 And The Creatures are currently on the second leg of the Invasion Tour 2019, which kicked off on October 30 in Michigan. Jared James Nichols, who supported John 5 on the first leg of the Invasion Tour earlier this year, was tapped to open along with additional support from Reverend Jack.
Remaining tour dates:
November
21 - Annapolis, MD - Ram's Head on Stage
22 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge
23 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club
24 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
John 5 And The Creatures have been announced as special guests for most dates on Queensrÿche's The Verdict 2020 headline tour. Eve To Adam will also support on the trek, starting on January 17 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and wrapping up on February 27 in Orlando, Florida. For more information on upcoming tour dates and to purchase tickets, or VIP packages, head here.
"This is definitely going to be a tour to remember," says John 5. "I'm looking forward to seeing everyone there. Don't miss it!"
Tour dates including John 5 And The Creatures are listed below:
January
17 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
18 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
19 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
23 - Houston, TX – House of Blues
24 - San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater
25 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
28 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee
29 - San Diego, CA - Music Box
30 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
31 - San Francisco, CA - Slims
February
4 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
5 - Seattle, WA - Neptune
7 - Denver, CO - Ogden
12 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe
14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
15 - Sayerville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
16 - Boston, MA - Big Night
19 - Glensdale, PA Keswick Theatre
21 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
27 - Orlando. FL - Plaza Live
(Photo - Torry Pendergrass)