JOHN 5 Releases "Zoinks!" Music Video

John 5 And The Creatures - comprised of world-renowned guitarist John 5 (Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, David Lee Roth), bassist Ian Ross and drummer Logan Miles Nix - are following up on 2018's live album release, It's Alive!, with a brand new full-length studio album coming later this year.

The new album, entitled Invasion, has been introduced by way of a brand new music video for the new track "Zoinks!", which can be seen below, along with a previously released teaser featuring behind-the-scenes footage. "Zoinks!" is available for digital purchase and/or streaming at this location.

In the tradition of Scooby Doo and Groovie Goolies, the "Zoinks!" video features an innovative blend of classic 2D hand drawn animation, 3D computer generated imagery and live action. The video is written and directed by Disney animator Brett Broggs (Frozen, Wreck-It Ralph), with live footage shot by Matt Zane. The video also features the voice acting talents of Nikki Sixx, Susan Olsen (known for her role as Cindy Brady on The Brady Bunch), and Fred Coury. Coury also is credited for scoring the video alongside John 5.

The official release date for Invasion has not yet been announced. Invasion was produced and mixed by Barry Pointer, and will be released via a series of music videos, just as John 5 released his 2017 studio album, Season Of The Witch.

In celebration of the upcoming album, John 5 And The Creatures will kick off the second leg of his North American Invasion Tour on February 22nd in Anaheim, CA. The tour will feature support from blues-rock guitarist Jared James Nichols.

Tickets and VIP packages are available now at john-5.com/store.

Tour dates:

February

22 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish at House Of Blues

23 - Las Vegas, NV - Count's Vamp'd

24 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

26 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

28 - Albuquerque, MN - Launch Pad

March

1 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's

2 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

3 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

5 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

6 - Dallas, TX - Trees

7 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street

9 - Indianapolis, IN - HiFi

10 - Akron, OH - Empire Concert Club

12 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

13 - New York, NY - Iridium

14 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Loft @ The Chance

15 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall

16 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

17 - Lebanon, NH - Lebanon Opera House

18 - New Bedford, MA - Vault at Greasy Luck

20 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti Bar & Spectacles

21 - Montreal, QC - Piranha

22 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

23 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

24 - London, ON - Rum Runners

26 - Thunder Bay, ON - Crocks

27 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramids

28 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

29 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

30 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite

31 - Vancouver, BC @The Rickshaw Theater

April

2 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile Cafe

3 - Portland, OR - Dantes

5 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky