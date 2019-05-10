JOHN 5 Shares Audio Snippet From Unreleased Album With DAVID LEE ROTH

In a new interview with Masters Of Shred, guitarist John 5 shares a snippet of a song from an unreleased album he recorded with Van Halen singer, David Lee Roth. Listen at the 22:22 mark in the YouTube video below:

John 5 recently spoke with MetalTitans.com about the material, stating, "I think it will see the light of day, I’m banking on it, because it’s such a great record. I can’t say for sure, but I think Dave is working with Van Halen right now, which is wonderful. I’m happy for him, that’s one of my favorite bands! I think it will come out when Dave is ready to release it. I think you’ll love it, it’s a wonderful record! I’m so proud of the album."