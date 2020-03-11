JOHN 5 Teams Up With Japan’s Medicom Toy To Release 100% + 400% BE@RBRICK Set

Figures.com is reporting that John 5 (Rob Zombie, ex-Marilyn Manson) has teamed up with Japan’s Medicom Toy to release his own John 5 100% + 400% BE@RBRICK set.

“It’s an honor to work with Medicom Toy and be able to transform into my own cool BE@RBRICK figure based on the animation from my 'Zoinks!' video!,” said John 5. “It’s a dream come true!”

The John 5 100% + 400% BE@RBRICK set will also come with an authentic autograph card, personally signed by John 5, and an official Jim Dunlop guitar pick that was made exclusively for this release.

Only a few hundred sets will be released outside of Japan. These will only be available to pre-order through john-5-be-rbrick.myshopify.com starting this Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 9 AM, PST. The sets will be priced at $160 with the set releasing in the U.S. this April.