JOHN 5 To Be Joined On Stage At The Whisky A Go Go By NIKKI SIXX, SCOTT IAN, SEBASTIAN BACH For Special Performance Of "Shout At The Devil"

John 5 is announcing there will be a special guest performance when he and The Creatures hit the Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles, California on April 6th.

"I’m going to have some very special friends join me on stage at the Whiskey on April 6. This is going to be epic. Anyone that has a meet and greet, please no recording devices at sound check, we don’t want to give the surprise away. But after that record as much as you want!"

Looks like John himself could not keep it a secret! When he appeared on episode 364 of the Iron City Rocks podcast, the following was revealed: "I'm having a very, very, very special show at the Whisky A Go Go. Oh my God! This is going to be insane. With some special guest stars… I guess I can talk about it. I'm gonna have Nikki Sixx, and we're gonna play 'Shout At The Devil'. I'm gonna have Nikki Sixx come up. Scott Ian's going to play guitar with us, and Sebastian Bach is gonna sing. And it is going to be a night to remember, that's for sure…"

Sebastian took to Facebook and confirmed his participation saying, "See you April 6 at the Whiskey w John 5, Nikki Sixx, and Scott Ian! Also get ready for NEW STUDIO RECORD featuring John 5 on 2 songs! So far! Our 3rd collaboration in a row. I can't wait to get the new album out!!"

John 5 And The Creatures - comprised of guitarist John 5, bassist Ian Ross and drummer Logan Miles Nix - have just released their brand new live album, It's Alive!

It's Alive! is the first album released by the world-renowned guitarist to be featured on vinyl, and is also available to purchase with a stunning 24-page, full color tour book covering the John 5 And The Creatures tour journeys so far. It's Alive! was recorded spontaneously at the Sellersville Theater in Sellersville, Pennsylvania in April 2017.

It's Alive! is available to order in all versions here, including physical CD and LP, MP3's, etc. Stream the track "Season Of The Witch" below.

Tracklisting:

"Guitars, Tits And Monsters"

"Flight Of The Vulcan Kelly"

"Six Hundred And Sixty Six Pickers In Hell, CA"

"Here’s To The Crazy Ones"

"This Is My Rifle"

"Jiffy Jam"

"Hall Haw"

"Season Of The Witch"

"The Nightmare Unravels"

"Portrait Of Sydney Sloan"

"Triple D"

"Black Grass Plague"

"Behind The Nut Love"

"Making Monsters"

"Beat It"

"Now Fear This"

"Medley"

"Season Of The Witch":

It’s been one of the most asked questions of late, “When are John 5 And The Creatures next touring?” Well, wait no more. The Creatures will be touring from February to April with 40 dates to cover. The It’s Alive! tour will go from Florida to Washington and a lot of places in between; confirmed dates are as listed below.

February

5 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

6 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

7 - Virginia Beach, VA - Shaka’s

8 - Richmond, VA - Broadberry

9 - College Park, MD - Milkboy

10 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

11 - Stanhope, NJ - Stanhope Theater

12 - New York, NY - Highline Ballroom

13 - Boston, MA - Middle East

14 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon

15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Hard Rock

16 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland

17 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

18 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

20 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews

21 - Indianapolis, IN - Vogue

22 - Newport, KY - Southgate House

23 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

24 - Chattanooga, TN - Songbirds

March

29 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

30 - Dallas, TX - Trees

31 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

April

2 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

3 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

4 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

5 - San Diego, CA - Brick x Brick

6 - Los Angeles, CA - Whiskey

7 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp’d

8 - Fullerton, CA - SlideBar

12 - San Jose, CA - Ritz

13 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

14 - Fresno, CA - Full Circle Brewery

15 - Sacramento, CA - Harlows

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

18 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

20 - Portland, OR - Rock Hard PDX

21 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Guitar Festival

Get your VIP Great Pumpkin Upgrade Package at this location.