JOHN 5 To Kick Off NBA Season With Live Music Performance From TYLA YAWEAH And TOMMY LEE On ESPN House’s Virtual Fan Experience This Saturday

To celebrate the restart of the NBA season, ESPN House returns with a virtual fan experience for the tip-off of the NBA on ESPN. The experience will be anchored by a live musical performance from rapper and songwriter Tyla Yaweh with special guests Tommy Lee and John 5. The performance will be streamed on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and the ESPN app on Saturday, August 1 at 5:10 PM, ET prior to Hoop Streams. ESPN House will also feature content from The Undefeated on ESPN.com surrounding social justice efforts.

“I have a long time friendship with Tommy Lee and we have worked on some really great music together,” John 5 says. “I really love how the remix turned out and loved working with new friends Tyla and Post Malone. I love this song and I’m proud to be a part of this.”

Hoop Streams, ESPN’s digital NBA pregame show, returns for five episodes between Friday, July 31 and Monday, August 3 - as the NBA season resumes. Cassidy Hubbarth will host Hoop Streams presented by Google on July 31 from 6-6:30 PM, ET at ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios, with analyst and NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins and fellow analyst Amin Elhassan appearing remotely. Hoop Streams presented by Google will lead into ESPN’s first NBA Seeding Game telecast as the Boston Celtics take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 6:30 PM, ET. All editions of Hoop Streams are available on ESPN’s Twitter and YouTube platforms and via the ESPN App.

The trio of Hubbarth, Perkins and Elhassan will return for Hoop Streams pregame shows on Saturday, August 1, at 8 PM, ET and again on Monday, August 3, at 8:30 PM, ET. Each edition of Hoop Streams will include special guest appearances, commentary on topical NBA news items, and a preview of the upcoming games on ESPN platforms.

In addition, the Hoop Streams team of Christine Williamson, Omar Raja and Gary Striewski will lead shows on Saturday, August 1, at 5:30 PM, ET and on Monday, August 3, at 6 PM, ET. Raja will participate from the NBA Florida Campus and the Walt Disney World Resort, while Williamson and Striewski will be located at ESPN’s Bristol Conn. studios. These shows will feature on-site updates from Raja and viral video content. For ESPN and ABC’s NBA Restart schedule, visit ESPN Press Room.