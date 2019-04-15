JOHN 5 - Uncut, Single Take Guitar Playthrough Video For "Zoinks!" Streaming

John 5 stopped by the Guitar World studio to play through his new song "Zoinks!", from the album Invasion. By popular demand, here is an uncut, single take version of this amazing performance:

Earlier this month, John 5 And The Creatures released another visually-stunning music video in support of their forthcoming full-length album, Invasion.

The new video, this time for the track "Midnight Mass", features exclusive behind-the-scenes tour clips and live performance footage (featuring a few exciting cameos here and there) from the current John 5 And The Creatures Invasion headline tour. The video was directed by Chris Huber, and the single cover art (above) was created by Brett Boggs.

John 5 says about the video: "This is what it's like to be on the road with The Creatures - fast, crazy, fun and scary - all those good things. We hope you enjoy the video!"

Just like 2017's Season Of The Witch, Invasion - produced and mixed by Barry Pointer and scheduled for release during the summer of 2019 - will be released via a series of music videos. Watch "I Am John 5", "Zoinks!" and "Crank It - Living With Ghosts" below.