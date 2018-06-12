JOHN BONHAM - "Birthplace Garden" For Late LED ZEPPELIN Drummer Set Up By Memorial Group

A ‘Bonham Birthplace Garden’ has just been completed by the John Bonham Memorial group, reports Redditch Standard. Located near where the late Led Zeppelin drummer – widely regarded as the finest ever – was born, it will form part of a John Bonham Trail.

The news comes just a week after a memorial to Redditch’s greatest rock and roll son was revealed in the town centre.

The trail will be a tour around sites in the town dedicated to his up-bringing. Set up by the memorial group, it will take fans from John’s first family home in Headless Cross then on to his old school (now Woodfield Academy) on Studley Road. And now, to make the journey even more enjoyable, the group have recently finished creating the ‘Bonham Birthplace Garden’ near his blue plaqued birthplace.

The small garden is based on an original concept by garden designer, Estelle Bridgewater, and embraces John’s three rings symbol in Led Zeppelin. One of the rings is planted with roses (named Rock And Roll), the other has ‘spiky’ plants and the final one is laid with evergreens to provide colour all year round.

The bronzed memorial of Redditch rock icon John Bonham has been emblazoned on a special t-shirt in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust, reports Redditch Advertiser.

The exclusive t-shirt has been launched by The John Bonham Memorial to help young people living with cancer in the West Midlands. Money from the sale of the shirts will help fund vital services for people before, during and after their treatment.

Deborah Bonham, sister to the late drummer, said: “I am totally thrilled to be able to support Teenage Cancer Trust’s work across the West Midlands in the name of my brother John. He was such a family man and loved kids, I think he’d be so happy and proud to know that he’s helping give support to kids and their families suffering from this terrible illness. Through him we can make a difference. I feel honoured.’’

