JOHN BONHAM - Late LED ZEPPELIN Legend's Signature Drumsticks Debuting At Winter NAMM 2020

Music Radar is reporting that late Led Zeppelin drum legend John Bonham's signature drumsticks will be debuting at winter NAMM 2020.

In 1964, a then little-known company in Yorkshire, England began producing drumsticks. The Professional Music Company, latterly known as Promuco initially struggled to break the lucrative US market, until a certain Buddy Rich adopted their sticks.

John Bonham was one of the many drummers who then took up Promuco sticks, and quickly had his own specification commissioned. Original Bonham Promuco sticks are still highly sought after, and now you'll be able to get your hands on faithful reproductions of what Bonzo allegedly referred to as his "trees".

