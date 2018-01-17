JOHN BUSH Discusses Remaining Unique In Early Thrash Scene; New Video From Inside Metal: Rise Of L.A. Thrash Metal DVD Streaming

This Friday, January 19th, MetalRock Films will release part one of a new two part Inside Metal documentary DVD series entitled The Rise Of L.A. Thrash Metal. Directed by Bob Nalbandian with narration by David Ellefson of thrash legends Megadeth, the documentary focuses on the Los Angeles thrash metal uprising of the early/mid '80s and acts as a follow-up to the first two Inside Metal titles, The Pioneers of LA Hard Rock & Metal and LA Metal Scene Explodes.

Throughout history, the San Francisco Bay Area has long been deemed as the epicenter for thrash metal, but this DVD explores the idea that Los Angeles is the rightful birthplace of three of the "Big 4" thrash bands and is the breeding grounds for unconventional thrash/punk-metal bands.

Following up on last week's clip of Metallica's Lars Ulrich discussing punk music and Metallica's early influences (see below), MetalRock Films has released another exclusive clip in advance of the DVD release, this time featuring Armored Saint and ex-Anthrax vocalist John Bush discussing his first-hand account of the rising success of thrash metal and remaining unique in the scene.

Director Bob Nalbandian: "In this clip, John Bush talks about the Armored Saint tour back in 1984 with Metallica and W.A.S.P. and how he witnessed first-hand the rising success that Metallica was garnering with their cutting-edge brand of "thrash metal." Yet, Armored Saint never abandoned their signature sound and style and always stayed true to themselves."

As followers of the Inside Metal series know, each documentary includes exclusive, in-depth content and interviews with heavy metal icons and those who helped build the scene. Those featured on the DVD include (alphabetically): Ann Boleyn (Hellion/New Renaissance Records), Bill Metoyer (Producer), Brian O'Brian (A La Carte), Brian Slagel (Metal Blade Records), Brian Tatler (Diamond Head), Chris Poland (Megadeth/OHM), Craig Locicero (Forbidden), Dave Lombardo (Slayer/Suicidal Tendencies), David Ellefson (Megadeth), Diego Negrete (MX Machine), Eric Peterson (Testament), Ernie C (Body Count), Felice Lococo & Kurt Markham (Overkill LA), Frank Bello (Anthrax), Gene Hoglan (Dark Angel/Testament), Greg Durschlag (The Weasels), Jay Reynolds (Malice), Joey Vera (Armored Saint), John Bush (Armored Saint/Anthrax), John Gallagher (Raven), Juan Garcia (Agent Steel/Abattoir/Body Count), Katon DePena (Hirax), Kevin Estrada (Photographer), Lars Ulrich (Metallica), Lloyd Grant (Defcon), Malcolm Dome (Journalist), Marty Friedman (Hawaii/Cacophony/Megadeth), Mike Inez (Alice In Chains), Monte Pittman (Prong/Madonna), Peter Baltes & Wolf Hoffmann (Accept), Phil Sandoval (Armored Saint), Phyllis Pollack (Journalist), Rocky George (Suicidal Tendencies), Scott Peterson (Cryptic Slaughter), Steven Craig (former manager of Slayer & Dark Angel), Stryper (Robert Sweet, Michael Sweet, Oz Fox, Tim Gaines), Tracey "Spacey T" Singleton (Sound Barrier/Gangland), Tracy Barnes (Radio PD), Vincent Price (Steel Prophet/Body Count), and William Howell (KNAC Radio Host a.k.a. DJ Will, former A&R Capitol Records and Metal Blade Records).

Each special guest on the DVD provides unique and first-hand insight into the birth and rise of one of heavy metal's originating genres. This is a must-see DVD for anyone with a passion for heavy music, and makes a great gift. Pre-orders are available now via Amazon (widget below).

Part two of The Rise Of L.A. Thrash Metal will be released later in 2018. The Rise of L.A. Thrash Metal was produced by Bob Nalbandian, Carl Alvarez and Joe Floyd, executive-produced by Warren Croyle and edited by Curtis Don Vito.