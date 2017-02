JOHN BUSH Talks Possibility Of Doing Solo Tour Revisiting ANTHRAX Days – “I’ve Entertained It”

UK’s EonMusic interviewed Armored Saint vocalist John Bush hitting a number topic including a possibility that doing a solo tour focusing on tracks from his Anthrax days:

Bush said, “I’ve entertained it. I haven’t done anything to actually put that into motion, but, I think it would be cool to do maybe a handful of shows. In what capacity, I don’t know, in what time frame, I don’t know. I’m pretty honest with my age, even though I feel like my voice is better than it’s ever been, and I certainly feel extremely youthful and exuberant on my 53 years of age. But I’m also getting older, so it’s not like this is something I’ll probably want to do when I’m 60. But in terms of actually doing that, putting it into motion, having a discussion with those guys? I think they’re in a place where their band is comfortable, and I know Joey (Belladonna, Anthrax vocalist) doesn’t want to have me come in and disrupt that, and I don’t want to do that; he’s a nice guy and that’s not my intention whatsoever. I couldn’t be happier with my place in Armored Saint; these guys are my brothers, and I love what we did with Win Hands Down. That being said, would it be cool to play a show or two and play some of those songs? Yeah, but I don’t know when / how / why. I haven’t thought of that, quite honestly.”

On February 24th, Armored Saint will release their new live album, Carpe Noctem, via Metal Blade Records.

Having toured with Metallica, Whitesnake, Alice Cooper, Scorpions, and many other artists since their inception in the early '80s, Armored Saint has always been a highly regarded live act - not only in their hometown of Los Angeles, but also around the world. The only official release to capture this, however, is 1989's live album, Saints Will Conquer - until now, with Carpe Noctum, which was recorded at the band's 2015 Wacken festival set, as well as their headlining show in Aschaffenburg, Germany.

For a sneak peek of Carpe Noctum, videos for the live version of "March Of The Saint" and "Aftermath" are streaming below.

The album can also be pre-ordered in various formats and bundles at PledgeMusic, with every "pledge" / purchase receiving a digital download of the tracks, plus behind-the-scenes content (including footage from Wacken 2015, plus 2016's Ozzfest and Queensrÿche appearances, and more).

Carpe Noctum tracklisting:

“Win Hands Down” (Live)

“March Of The Saint” (Live)

“Stricken By Fate” (Live)

“Last Train Home” (Live)

“Mess” (Live)

“Aftermath” (Live)

“Left Hook From Right Field” (Live)

“Reign Of Fire” (Live)

“March Of The Saint” (Live) video:

“Aftermath” (Live) video:

In regards to the PledgeMusic campaign, Armored Saint comments: "Why PledgeMusic? Our fans have been extremely supportive over the years. We want to share the process of realizing this project with you by giving you the chance to be a part of it, from start to finish. How does it work? You place your orders here and when the album is released, you will get your items in the mail. But throughout the process, you will have access to the regular updates that we will post on this page."

Armored Saint will return to Ireland and the UK this March (appearing in some cities for the first time!), before playing select USA dates in May. Joey Vera (bass) comments: "We're really looking forward to playing these select UK shows in March. We've never played in Dublin, Manchester, Birmingham or Wales, so we're super excited to play in these places - as well as in Belfast, which we'd played only once before. We get a lot of requests from our UK fan base and since we were offered the headline spot at Hammerfest, we decided to hit some of these other UK cities. So, here we go!"

Armored Saint tour dates:

March

20 - Voodoo - Dublin, Ireland

21 - The Limelight - Belfast, Ireland

23 - HammerFest - Gwynedd, N. Wales, UK

24 - The Rebellion - Manchester, UK

25 - O2 Academy 3 - Birmingham, UK

May

18 - Route 20 Outhouse - Sturtevent, WI

19 - Q and Z Expo Center - Ringle, WI

20 - Reggie's Rock Club - Chicago, IL