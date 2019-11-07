JOHN CORABI - Acoustic European Winter Tour Dates Announced

John Corabi (The Dead Daisies, Mötley Crüe, Union) will be traversing the Atlantic for a series of unplugged solo shows; details are as listed:

November

30 - Bluesiana Club - Velden Am Worthersee, Austria

December

3 - Dirty Harry Rockbar - Gavle, Sweden

4 - Backstage Rockbar - Trollhättan, Sweden

5 - Biff Grill & Bar - Eskilstuna, Sweden

6 - Liljan - Borlänge, Sweden

7 - Oscars Rockbar - Varberg, Sweden

8 - Hard Rock Cafe - Glasgow, Scotland

9 - Trillians Rock Bar - Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom

11 - The Waterloo Music Bar - Blackpool, United Kingdom

12 - Queens Hall - Nuneaton, United Kingdom

13 - Yardbirds Rock Club - Grimsby, United Kingdom

14 - Corporation - Sheffield, United Kingdom

15 - Nightrain - Bradford, United Kingdom

17 - Muziekcafé Elpee - Deinze, Belgium

18 - De Pul - Uden, Netherlands

19 - De Boerderij - Zoetermeer, Netherlands

20 - The Grand Social - Dublin, Ireland

21 - The Limelight 2 - Belfast, Ireland