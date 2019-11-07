JOHN CORABI - Acoustic European Winter Tour Dates Announced
November 7, 2019, 41 minutes ago
John Corabi (The Dead Daisies, Mötley Crüe, Union) will be traversing the Atlantic for a series of unplugged solo shows; details are as listed:
November
30 - Bluesiana Club - Velden Am Worthersee, Austria
December
3 - Dirty Harry Rockbar - Gavle, Sweden
4 - Backstage Rockbar - Trollhättan, Sweden
5 - Biff Grill & Bar - Eskilstuna, Sweden
6 - Liljan - Borlänge, Sweden
7 - Oscars Rockbar - Varberg, Sweden
8 - Hard Rock Cafe - Glasgow, Scotland
9 - Trillians Rock Bar - Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom
11 - The Waterloo Music Bar - Blackpool, United Kingdom
12 - Queens Hall - Nuneaton, United Kingdom
13 - Yardbirds Rock Club - Grimsby, United Kingdom
14 - Corporation - Sheffield, United Kingdom
15 - Nightrain - Bradford, United Kingdom
17 - Muziekcafé Elpee - Deinze, Belgium
18 - De Pul - Uden, Netherlands
19 - De Boerderij - Zoetermeer, Netherlands
20 - The Grand Social - Dublin, Ireland
21 - The Limelight 2 - Belfast, Ireland