JOHN CORABI Announces MÖTLEY CRÜE '94 Australian Solo Tour For March 2019

According to The Music out of Australia, The Dead Daisies / former Mötley Crüe frontman John Corabi is gearing up to kick off his first-ever solo of Australia in 2019. Corabi will be touring the country in March next year, and will be performing the self-titled Mötley Crüe album from 1994, the album where Corabi fronted the band, replacing Vince Neil.

Dates are as follows:

March

28 - Crowbar Sydney - Leichhardt, NSW

29 - The Prince - St Kilda, VIC

30 - Crowbar - Fortitude Valley, QLD

31 - Enigma Bar - Adelaide, SA

Corabi and White Lion vocalist Mike Tramp are teaming up for an early St. Patrick's Day show on Sunday, March 17th in Teaneck, New Jersey. Details are available on the flyer below.

In Addition, Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler recently checked in with the following update:

"I'm uber-jazzed and excited to announce that I will be playing with Mike Tramp and John Corabi on March 4th at 37 Main - A Rock Café - which I’m told is very close to Atlanta. Obviously, you guys know me from when I fronted Mötley Crüe, but did you know John Corabi wrote 'When The Children Cry' and Mike Tramp went platinum by crooning 'Love Is On The Way'? Thanks Scoley Entertainment and Music Management for including me and offering use of your jet!"

Go to this location for event details.