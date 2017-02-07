JOHN CORABI - East Coast Acoustic Shows Announced

February 7, 2017, an hour ago

JOHN CORABI - East Coast Acoustic Shows Announced

Vocalist John Corabi (The Dead Daisies, Mötley Crüe, Union, The Scream) has confirmed four acoustic solo shows next month, details are as listed:

March
16 - The Rockpile - Toronto, ON
17 - Diesel Concerts Detroit - Chesterfield, MI
22 - Blackthorn 51 - New York, NY
24 - Revolution Bar & Music Hall - Amityville, NY

Catch Corabi, along with Doug Aldrich, Marco Mendoza, Brian Tichy, and David Lowy - collectively known as The Dead Daisies - live in concert later this year. 

June
2 - Rock Hard Festival - Gelsenkirchen, Germany      
9 - Sweden Rock - Sölvesborg, Sweden      
11 - Download Festival - Wisbech, United Kingdom   
17 - Hellfest - Clisson, France      
18 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium      

July
1 - Freigericht Rockt Open Air - Altenmittlau, Germany      
5 - Shibuya Club Quattro - Tokyo, Japan      
6 - Umeda Club Quattro - Osaka, Japan

 

 

