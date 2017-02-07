JOHN CORABI - East Coast Acoustic Shows Announced
February 7, 2017, an hour ago
Vocalist John Corabi (The Dead Daisies, Mötley Crüe, Union, The Scream) has confirmed four acoustic solo shows next month, details are as listed:
March
16 - The Rockpile - Toronto, ON
17 - Diesel Concerts Detroit - Chesterfield, MI
22 - Blackthorn 51 - New York, NY
24 - Revolution Bar & Music Hall - Amityville, NY
Catch Corabi, along with Doug Aldrich, Marco Mendoza, Brian Tichy, and David Lowy - collectively known as The Dead Daisies - live in concert later this year.
June
2 - Rock Hard Festival - Gelsenkirchen, Germany
9 - Sweden Rock - Sölvesborg, Sweden
11 - Download Festival - Wisbech, United Kingdom
17 - Hellfest - Clisson, France
18 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium
July
1 - Freigericht Rockt Open Air - Altenmittlau, Germany
5 - Shibuya Club Quattro - Tokyo, Japan
6 - Umeda Club Quattro - Osaka, Japan