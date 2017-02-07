JOHN CORABI - East Coast Acoustic Shows Announced

Vocalist John Corabi (The Dead Daisies, Mötley Crüe, Union, The Scream) has confirmed four acoustic solo shows next month, details are as listed:

March

16 - The Rockpile - Toronto, ON

17 - Diesel Concerts Detroit - Chesterfield, MI

22 - Blackthorn 51 - New York, NY

24 - Revolution Bar & Music Hall - Amityville, NY

Catch Corabi, along with Doug Aldrich, Marco Mendoza, Brian Tichy, and David Lowy - collectively known as The Dead Daisies - live in concert later this year.

June

2 - Rock Hard Festival - Gelsenkirchen, Germany

9 - Sweden Rock - Sölvesborg, Sweden

11 - Download Festival - Wisbech, United Kingdom

17 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

18 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium

July

1 - Freigericht Rockt Open Air - Altenmittlau, Germany

5 - Shibuya Club Quattro - Tokyo, Japan

6 - Umeda Club Quattro - Osaka, Japan