JOHN CORABI On THE DEAD DAISIES' Upcoming Burn It Down Album - "There Is Still Melody There But It's Kind Of Like An Old School BLACK SABBATH, LED ZEPPELIN, AC/DC Kind Of Heavy"; Audio

The Dead Daisies' new album, Burn It Down, set for release on April 6th via Spitfire Music/SPV. "This record is a bit heavier than anything we have done in the past but not heavy in the sense of the melody is gone," singer John Corabi tells Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice. "There is still melody there but it's kind of like an old school Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin, AC/DC kind of heavy. It was one of those things where you kind of get in a groove everybody's got a ton of riffs a ton of ideas and you just don't know what direction the records going to go until the light bulb goes off. I'm pretty pleased with the album."

Listen below:

"Rise Up", the first single off Burn It Downm sets the scene for another huge year for the band. A massive, trailblazing beat, meaty guitars and a thundering vocal deliver a powerful, highly relevant message. Listen to a sample below, or to the full song via Spotify.

Says John Corabi: “'Rise Up' is a blistering old school Sabbath riff with angry lyrics about the state of the world! It‘s about the people in power that say they have our best interests at heart but don't!! We need to 'Rise Up' and let our voices be heard and tell them we want CHANGE and deserve BETTER!!!”

In line with the single release, the band will soon premier a provocative, extremely visual video underscoring these very issues.

Burn It Down is a muscular tour-de-force, a tornado of pounding drums, pulverizing bass, screaming guitars and in-your-face raw vocals. Evoking the best of 70s rock, with moments of Birmingham’s finest, blended with the early works of Boston’s best, Burn It Down will do just that: Burn down everything in its path until there is nothing left standing.

The album will be released in the following formats:

• DigiPak CD with 12-page booklet and poster

• Gatefold Colored Vinyl with printed inner sleeves, 4-page poster booklet and Audio CD in paper sleeve

• Picture Disk Vinyl in Gatefold Sleeve

• Digital Download & Streaming

Burn It Down tracklist:

"Resurrected"

"Rise Up"

"Burn It Down"

"Judgement Day"

"What Goes Around"

"Bitch"

"Set Me Free"

"Dead And Gone"

"Can’t Take It With You"

"Leave Me Alone"

"Resurrected":

The Dead Daisies will embark on yet another massive World Tour kicking it off in April with shows in sold-out venues all over the UK, then seeing the band play packed houses in Europe before making their long-awaited return to Japan the US and South America.

Tour dates:

April (with special guests The Treatment* and The Amorettes)

8 - Garage - Glasgow, UK

9 - Robin 2 - Bilston, UK

10 - Koko - London, UK*

12 - Academy 2 - Manchester, UK

13 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK*

14 - Academy - Bristol, UK*

April (with special guests The new Roses)

16 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

17 - Biebob - Vosselaar, Belgium

18 - Markthalle - Hamburg, Germany

20 - Sticky Fingers - Gothenburg, Sweden

21 - Parktreateret - Oslo, Norway

22 - Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden

24 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, Denmark

25 - Rosenhof - Osnabrueck, Germany

26 - Backstage Werk - Munich, Germany

27 - Barba Negra Track - Budapest, Hungary

29 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria

May

1 - Thanks Jimi Festival - Wroclaw, Poland

3 - Kesselhaus - Berlin, Germany

4 - Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, Germany

5 - Live Music Hall - Cologne, Germany

6 - Le Trabendo - Paris, France

8 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

9 - Live Club - Trezo (Milan), Italy

11 - Zentral - Pamplona, Spain

12 - Mon - Madrid, Spain

The Dead Daisies are:

Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio)

John Corabi (Mötley Crüe, The Scream)

Marco Mendoza (Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy)

Deen Castronovo (Bad English, Journey)

David Lowy (Red Phoenix, Mink)