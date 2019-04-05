JOHN CORABI Performs Self-Titled MÖTLEY CRÜE Album From 1994 In Its Entirety; Fan-Filmed Video From Sydney Show Posted

On March 28th, vocalist John Corabi (The Dead Daisies, ex-Mötley Crüe) performed the self-titled Mötley Crüe album from 1994 - his only album with the band - at The Crowbar in Sydney, Australia. Check out fan-filmed video below.

The setlist on the night - identical to the album's running order - was as follows:

"Power To The Music"

"Uncle Jack"

"Hooligan's Holiday"

"Misunderstood"

"Loveshine"

"Poison Apples"

"Hammered"

"'Til Death Do Us Part"

"Welcome to the Numb"

"Smoke the Sky"

"Droppin' Like Flies"

"Driftaway"

Corabi was with Mötley Crüe from 1992–1996. The self-titled album, which was recorded with the working title 'Til Death Do Us Part, was deemed a commercial failure for the band.