JOHN CORABI Takes His Acoustic Show Back On The Road In March

John Corabi (The Dead Daisies, Mötley Crüe, Union) has announced 11 unplugged solo shows across The United States; details are as listed:

March

6 - Hal & Mal's - Jackson, MS

8 - The Spinning Jenny - Greer, SC

9 - Sidetracks Music Hall - Huntsville, AL

11 - 37 Main - Buford, GA

12 - Open Chord - Knoxville, TN

14 - BMI Event Center - Versailles, OH (with Molly Hatchet)

15 - Token Lounge - Westland. MI

18 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

19 - Whisky A Go-Go - West Hollywood, CA

20 - Tower Theatre - Fresno, CA

21 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA (with Y&T)