JOHN CORABI Talks Possibility Of UNION Reunion - "If We Could, We Would; We've Talked About It"

Vocalist John Corabi (The Dead Daisies, ex-Mötley Crüe) recently guested on the Cobras & Fire Podcast. During the interview he was asked about possibly putting his former band Union - also featuring former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick - back together (59:16):



Corabi: "Our biggest problem isn't that we don't want to do it . It's that we can't figure out when everybody's off at the same time where we could do it. If we could we would. We've talked about it. Hey, let's go out and just do a month of shows and see how it goes. They've (Monsters Of Rock Cruise) talked to me about it, even the KISS Kruise. They've said 'Hey, there's a lot of KISS fans that would love you getting back together, even just on the cruise.' Again, it's about sorting it out. We would have to rehearse, put a set list together. If Bruce and I got together to do an impromptu jam, five songs, dude, it was like, you would think we were coming up with a cure for cancer, talking to each other constantly.”

Union was formed in 1997 featuring Corabi, Kulick, bassist James Hunting (David Lee Roth, Eddie Money), and drummer Brent Fitz (Slash). They released two studio albums, Union (1998) and The Blue Room (2000).

On March 28th, Corabi performed the self-titled Mötley Crüe album from 1994 - his only album with the band - at The Crowbar in Sydney, Australia. Check out fan-filmed video below.

The setlist on the night - identical to the album's running order - was as follows:

"Power To The Music"

"Uncle Jack"

"Hooligan's Holiday"

"Misunderstood"

"Loveshine"

"Poison Apples"

"Hammered"

"'Til Death Do Us Part"

"Welcome to the Numb"

"Smoke the Sky"

"Droppin' Like Flies"

"Driftaway"

Corabi was with Mötley Crüe from 1992–1996. The self-titled album, which was recorded with the working title 'Til Death Do Us Part, was deemed a commercial failure for the band.