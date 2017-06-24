JOHN CORABI Talks RATT In New Interview - "They've Always Been Dysfunctional"

In a new interview with music writer Joel Gausten, former Mötley Crüe/current The Dead Daisies frontman John Corabi discusses a variety of topics including his thoughts on the ongoing friction within Ratt, a band he was a member of for nearly a decade. An excerpt from the chat appears below:



Gausten: I interviewed Stephen Pearcy a few months back, and obviously there’s a lot going on with Ratt. You have a history with that band; what are your thoughts on what’s going on with these guys at this point?



Corabi: "Listen, I love Warren (DeMartini/guitars) and Stephen. I’ve never really worked with Juan (Croucier/bass) and Carlos (Cavazo/guitars) before, but I worked with Warren, Stephen and Bobby (Blotzer/drums). Each one of those guys is his own animal. I love them to death, but you’ve got to kind of figure out how to play each one of them or know how to communicate with each one. Honestly, as much as I love those guys, they’ve always been dysfunctional – always. If Warren would say to Bobby, ‘Hey, the song is too fast,’ Bobby would say, ‘Go fuck yourself! I’ve been playing it this way for 25 years; I know what I’m talking about.’ If I can be frank, the minute they got their record deal with Roadrunner (for 2010’s Infestation) – and you can ask (former bassist) Robbie Crane or anybody who was involved with the band – and said, ‘Hey, we’re doing a record! We signed the deal; it’s on,’ I told them I quit (laughs) I said, ‘I can’t get through a fucking rehearsal with you guys, let alone eight months writing and recording. No!’ I can’t picture doing it. It would be like performing brain surgery on yourself through your asshole. I just said I wasn’t interested."



I don’t know; I don’t see any settling of that whole debate. I don’t think that Bobby deserves the name; if anything, it does belong more to Warren, Stephen and Juan; at least they’ve got more original members than Blotzer’s take. Until they figure out how to talk to each other reasonably, I don’t see any bright future for that thing at all."



The complete interview is available at this location.

Ratt recently appeared on 98.9 The Rock and discussed the possibility of recording a new studio album for release in 2018. Check out the interview below:

