JOHN CORABI To Release Live Recording Of MÖTLEY CRÜE’s 1994 Self-Titled Album In September / October

eonMusic caught up with former Mötley Crüe/current The Dead Daisies frontman, John Corabi, following the Daisies’ Download Festival set for a chat about the band, his mooted collaboration with Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars, and the ’94 album that just won’t go away.

On his forthcoming live album, which will see Mötley Crüe’s 1994 self-titled album covered in full: "Honestly, it’s actually gained quite a bit of momentum than when it first came out. I have fans come up to me all the time and they’re like; “I never got to see that”. So it’s coming; it’s called ‘’94 Live - One Night In Nashville, and it will definitely be out in September/October.”

On his mooted collaboration with Mick Mars: "It’s Mick’s record. He asked me to sing a couple of tracks for him, and I did, and then we were talking about doing more writing, but unfortunately I’ve been so busy that I didn’t want to hold Mick up. So, he’s been in the studio, he’s doing his own thing and I don’t know when the record is coming out. I don’t even know if he’s going to use the songs that I sang on, but I love that guy, and I wish him all the luck in the world."

Read the full interview at eonmusic.co.uk.