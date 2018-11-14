JOHN DIVA & THE ROCKETS OF LOVE - Mama Said Rock Is Dead Album Details Revealed

He’s back again! But was he ever truly gone? Rock’N’Roll with a capital ‘N’ - showing that anything goes in this profession - is experiencing what feels like its seventh or eighth spring. And in the middle of it all: John Diva & The Rockets Of Love.

The flashy band in the style of the eighties has been blessed with the talent of bringing a breath of fresh air to classic rock music. They are the rightful heirs of an era in which Van Halen, Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake, Scorpions, Guns N' Roses or Mötley Crüe roved around all over the planet and took apart anything they could get their hands on. John Diva is charged US entertainment at its very best.

At John Diva’s side are the guitarists Snake Rocket and J.J. Love, bassist Remmie Martin and drummer Lee Stingray Jr. who, in previous years, have pulled off their spectacular performances in front of thousands of fans, three times at the Wacken Open Air alone, amongst others. Once you have witnessed this band on stage, you know how exciting and stimulating strenuous rock’n’roll can be.

All twelve songs were produced by Michael Voss (Mad Max, Michael Schenker, Tony Carey etc..) in the Gizmo 7 Studios in Malaga, Spain, the Principal Studios and the Kidroom Studio in Münster, with Chris von Rohr (Krokus, Gotthard) as creative supervisor. A dream team of international renown with the experience of real rock’n’rollers.

Hence: Welcome to an album that will revive your rock’n’roll life as well!

Mama Said Rock Is Dead will be released through SPV/Steamhammer on February 8th on CD DigiPak, 2LP Gatefold, download and stream. The first single and video, for the song "Lolita", will be available on November 23rd.

Mama Said Rock Is Dead tracklisting:

"Whiplash"

"Lolita"

"Rock N' Roll Heaven"

"Wild Life"

"Blinded"

"Dance Dirty"

"Just A Night Away"

"Fire Eyes"

"Get It On"

"Long Legs"

"Toxic"

"Rocket Of Love"

