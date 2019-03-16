JOHN DIVA & THE ROCKETS OF LOVE Release “Blinded” Single

The flashy band in the style of the eighties John Diva & The Rockets Of Love release their thrid single and video for the song "Blinded" today.

John Diva says: "John Diva, the James Bond of modern Hair Metal Warriors, yet again in breaking a woman’s heart in style. However - this time, he finds his master. ‘Blinded’ (…by a blonde) is an homage to an atomic blonde angel of revenge. If you’re love sick, this song will make you feel much better — at least for those three and a half minutes!"

At John Diva’s side are the guitarists Snake Rocket and J.J. Love, bassist Remmie Martin and drummer Lee Stingray Jr. who, in previous years, have pulled off their spectacular performances in front of thousands of fans, three times at the Wacken Open Air alone, amongst others. Once you have witnessed this band on stage, you know how exciting and stimulating strenuous rock’n’roll can be.

All twelve songs were produced by Michael Voss (Mad Max, Michael Schenker, Tony Carey etc..) in the Gizmo 7 Studios in Malaga, Spain, the Principal Studios and the Kidroom Studio in Münster, with Chris von Rohr (Krokus, Gotthard) as creative supervisor. A dream team of international renown with the experience of real rock’n’rollers.

Hence: Welcome to an album that will revive your rock’n’roll life as well!

Mama Said Rock Is Dead is out now on SPV/Steamhammer on CD DigiPak, 2LP Gatefold, download and stream.

