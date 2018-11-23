JOHN DIVA & THE ROCKETS OF LOVE Release "Lolita" Single; Music Video Streaming

The flashy band in the style of the 80s, John Diva & The Rockets Of Love, have released their first single and video, for the song "Lolita".

John Diva says: "'Lolita' is pure SoCal lifestyle, pure Californian rock: Like orange juice with that tiny shot of Whiskey, like the ladies in tight bikinis, like real rockers with pretty darn long hair… You name it! 'Lolita' is your 3.5 min. long summer vacation with sunshine guaranteed! "

At John Diva’s side are the guitarists Snake Rocket and J.J. Love, bassist Remmie Martin and drummer Lee Stingray Jr. who, in previous years, have pulled off their spectacular performances in front of thousands of fans, three times at the Wacken Open Air alone, amongst others. Once you have witnessed this band on stage, you know how exciting and stimulating strenuous rock’n’roll can be.

All twelve songs were produced by Michael Voss (Mad Max, Michael Schenker, Tony Carey etc..) in the Gizmo 7 Studios in Malaga, Spain, the Principal Studios and the Kidroom Studio in Münster, with Chris von Rohr (Krokus, Gotthard) as creative supervisor. A dream team of international renown with the experience of real rock’n’rollers.

Hence: Welcome to an album that will revive your rock’n’roll life as well!

Mama Said Rock Is Dead will be released through SPV/Steamhammer on February 8th on CD DigiPak, 2LP Gatefold, download and stream. The first single and video, for the song "Lolita", will be available on November 23rd.

Mama Said Rock Is Dead tracklisting:

"Whiplash"

"Lolita"

"Rock N' Roll Heaven"

"Wild Life"

"Blinded"

"Dance Dirty"

"Just A Night Away"

"Fire Eyes"

"Get It On"

"Long Legs"

"Toxic"

"Rocket Of Love"

